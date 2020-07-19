Charity boot camp raises funds for Kinloch firefighter recovering from shooting

ST. LOUIS – The community continues to show their support for a firefighter injured in a shooting last month inside a St. Louis County Applebee’s.

Sunday people came together to participate in a boot camp at a Kinloch Park for Kinloch firefighter 20-year-old Arlydia Bufford. The event was organized by Elizabeth McCormick, a St Louis City firefighter, to help raise funds for Bufford and her family during her recovery.

“I was just really moved by her story and the fact there are few women in the fire service and fewer women of color. I wanted to reach out and lend a hand to someone I considered my sister even though I don’t know her,” McCormick said.

Bufford was critically shot by a gunman who also shot two others, one of which was fatal. The incident occurred at an Applebee’s restaurant in St. John. The suspect has no connection to the victims. Courtney Washington, 28, of St. Ann has been charged with first-degree murder and two other crimes. He’s being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Bufford’s mom, Rebecca, said Arlydia continues to improve every day.

“She is out of the hospital into a rehab hospital now working on therapy, physical therapy, and also speech therapy. She is determined she has a long long road ahead of her”

Bufford had been with the Kinloch fire department for about six months and did not have medical insurance when the shooting occurred. So her friends and family are showing their support and raising money to pay her medical bills.

A Gofundme has also been set up for Bufford. Click here to donate.