Charlie Gitto Senior passes away at 87

ST. LOUIS – Charlie Gitto Senior passed away Saturday morning at 87.

The man whose namesake dawns multiple restaurants around the St. Louis area died peacefully according to a post on the Charlie Gitto’s on the Hill Facebook page.

“Charlie Sr. was a fixture and the heart and soul of his downtown restaurant on Sixth Street,” the post said. “He was there nearly every day in his ‘office,’ a seat at the bar, the best seat in the house he called it, where he could see his entire restaurant.”

Gitto Sr. and his wife Annie owned as many as six restaurants at one point in time.

