Charlie Gitto’s family reacts to the restaurateur’s death

ST. LOUIS – Charlie Gitto Jr. recalled how his dad taught him the restaurant business from the time he was a child.

His dad owned a pizza restaurant on The Hill. Charlie Gitto Senior opened his restaurant in downtown St. Louis in the 1970’s.

The elder Gitto passed away this weekend at the age of 87.

His son said he spent almost every day at his restaurant downtown. Gitto loved people and devoted his life to his restaurant.

Charlie Gitto Jr. who owns the Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill said he and his family miss their father terribly. He was always there to support them and give his expert advice. The pandemic and recent unrest downtown kept him away from his beloved restaurant over the last few months.

Charlie Gitto’s downtown was always a hotspot for college coaches, celebrities and loyal customers.

Gitto Senior’s wife died a few years ago. Charlie Jr. said he’s sure his mom and dad are together again cooking somewhere.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.