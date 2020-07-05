Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,027 deaths/ 23,215 cases IL: 7,014 deaths/ 144,612 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of News 11

Charlie Gitto’s family reacts to the restaurateur’s death

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Charlie Gitto Jr. recalled how his dad taught him the restaurant business from the time he was a child. 

His dad owned a pizza restaurant on The Hill. Charlie Gitto Senior opened his restaurant in downtown St. Louis in the 1970’s. 

The elder Gitto passed away this weekend at the age of 87.

His son said he spent almost every day at his restaurant downtown. Gitto loved people and devoted his life to his restaurant. 

Charlie Gitto Jr. who owns the Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill said he and his family miss their father terribly. He was always there to support them and give his expert advice. The pandemic and recent unrest downtown kept him away from his beloved restaurant over the last few months.

Charlie Gitto’s downtown was always a hotspot for college coaches, celebrities and loyal customers. 

Gitto Senior’s wife died a few years ago. Charlie Jr. said he’s sure his mom and dad are together again cooking somewhere. 

Funeral arrangements are still pending. 

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News