Check out Mars in the sky all March

ST. LOUIS, MO – In March 2021, Mars is the only planet shining in the evening sky. Look to the west to see one of our closest neighbors. There is a lot of buzz about Mars now, due to NASA’s recent successful landing of its Perseverance rover and other missions to the Red Planet.
Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn will all appear in the east before sunrise this month.
If you want to experience the heavens no matter the weather or time of day, head to the Saint Louis Science Center. The James S. McDonnell Planetarium is our city’s gateway to the stars. Their ZEISS UNIVERSARIUM Mark IX star projector creates the largest artificial sky in the Western Hemisphere under an 80-foot dome.