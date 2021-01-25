Check your tickets: Two St. Louis area lotto players hit million-dollar jackpots

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The MegaMillions and PowerBall jackpots hit historic highs last week. Unfortunately, no one from Missouri won the billion-dollar MegaMillions jackpot on Friday night. The $731 million Powerball jackpot was claimed by a person from Maryland.

Two people playing the Missouri Lottery over the weekend are now millionaires. The winning tickets were sold in St. Louis and O’Fallon and players have 180 days to claim their prize at one of the Lottery’s offices.

A MegaMillions player in St. Louis matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Friday night. A Powerball player in O’Fallon also won $1 million in Saturday night’s drawing.

The Mega Millions ticket was sold at Schnucks, 12756 Olive Blvd. in St. Louis, with the winning number combination of 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60. (The Mega Ball number was 24.)

The Powerball ticket was sold at Dirt Cheap, 102 McDonald Lane in O’Fallon, and matched the night’s winning numbers of 5, 8, 17, 27 and 28. (The Powerball number was 14.)