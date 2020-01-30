Cheesecake Factory offering free dessert with online pickup ordering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Who can turn down dessert when it's free?

The Cheesecake Factory is now offering a free slice of cheesecake to customers who place an online pick-up order of $30 dollars or more.

Customers who use the promo code "Free Slice" can pick from 30 flavors of cheesecake or layer cake until February 12.

The company's CEO says he hopes the promotion gives guests a sweet reason to try online ordering.

Watch as the cakes line up, eagerly awaiting the fork. pic.twitter.com/5ShrEUQVF8 — The Cheesecake Factory 🍰 (@Cheesecake) January 30, 2020