Chemical leak causes road closures, shelter in place order in Metro East

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – A chemical leak from a rail car in Wood River leads to a shelter in place order and a major clean-up operation Thursday morning.
The leak began Wednesday afternoon when an employee on the rail car became sick from the fumes. The fire department has been in the area since the initial call of the chemical leak.
Authorities say the incident may go on for a while and have set up precautionary boundaries to protect residents in the area. They have put water on the source to contain the fumes and keep them out of the atmosphere.
Emergency responders recommend residents to shut off their HVAC systems and close their windows.
This is a developing story, FOX2 will provide details as they become available.