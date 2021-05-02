Cherokee Street’s 2021 Cinco de Mayo festival canceled, but taco lovers can participate in their taco bracket through May

ST. LOUIS – The Cinco de Mayo festival on Cherokee Street has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
With this cancelation comes their ‘Taco de Oro Bracket’, where they invite taco lovers to visit the street throughout the month of May and vote on their favorite featured tacos at the street’s taquerias.
One taco will be the winner and receive the prized Golden Taco Trophy.
The first 100 voters will receive a coupon good for one complimentary Hornitos margarita at participating Cherokee Street establishments.
For more information, visit cincodemayostl.com.