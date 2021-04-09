Chess coach Susan Polgar to retire from Webster University

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Grandmaster Susan Polgar, 51, became a chess world champion at the age of 15 and is in the U.S. Chess Hall of Fame. She is the head coach of the number one ranked chess team at Webster University. The school has announced that she is retiring and her final day is on May 31, 2021.

Webster University says that she and her husband, Assistant Chess Coach Paul Truong, are moving to Florida to be closer to family and for health reasons.

“I started playing chess when I was 4. After 5 decades, I’ve accomplished nearly everything I set out to do. But I want a new direction. Therefore, I have decided to embark on a new career, creating/producing chess shows for various production companies/studios,” Polgar Tweeted on April 1, 2020.

“Susan Polgar and Paul Truong were instrumental in Webster University becoming a powerhouse on the college chess circuit which further boosted Webster’s reputation as an institution that is home to creative, talented and smart students,” writes Webster University President Julian Schuster.

Polgar will retain the title of emeritus director of the Susan Polgar Institute for Chess Excellence (SPICE) at Webster University. Her role as chess coach will be filled by Webster alumnus and chess grandmaster Liem Quang Le.