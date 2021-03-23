Chess Pocket Parks popping up around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Mental exercise is taking over several parks throughout the St. Louis region. No matter if you are in Old North St. Louis, Midtown, or on the Southside chances are there’s probably an outdoor chess table nearby.

“Most days when the weather is nice you will see people playing outside at the Chess Pocket Parks,” said Tony Rich executive director of the Saint Louis Chess Club.

After the success of St. Louis’s first Chess Pocket park in the heart of Old North St. Louis near Crown Candy Kitchen, the Saint Louis Chess Club decided to install several new permeant chess tables around the area.

“We now have chess tables in Piazza Imo located by St. Ambrose on the Hill, by the Fox Theater at the Grand Center, in Forest Park at Steinberg skating rink, and Francis Park as well,” said Tony Rich executive director of the Saint Louis Chess Club.

Rich says the small Chess Pocket Parks are meant to improve and strengthen the community.

“Chess is a very important part of our culture,” said Rich. “Chess fans are very thrilled that they cannot only get out and play a game of chess when it’s warm weather but also just walk around the city and see people playing.”

Starting April 3 and every Saturday after that, the club will host chess lessons and training for people of all ages and abilities at several Chess Pocket Park locations.

“We will have St. Louis Chess Club instructors hanging out at Old North, Piazzo Imo, and Grand Center locations teaching the game of chess. They will teach everything from the very basics all the way through some of the tougher strategies.”

In addition to the five locations, the Saint Louis Chess Club is currently working to install permanent chess tables at Tilles Park and Taylor Park.

To find out more about the chess pocket park program head over to www.saintlouischessclub.org.

Chess Pocket Park Locations:

Old North (located by Crown Candy) 4 chess tables

(located by Crown Candy) chess tables Piazza Imo (located by St. Ambrose on the hill) – 2 chess tables

(located by St. Ambrose on the hill) – chess tables Grand Center (located by the Fox theater) 2 chess tables

(located by the Fox theater) chess tables Forest Park – 4 chess tables

– chess tables Francis Park – 2 chess tables