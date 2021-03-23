Chess Pocket Parks popping up around St. Louis

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Mental exercise is taking over several parks throughout the St. Louis region. No matter if you are in Old North St. Louis, Midtown, or on the Southside chances are there’s probably an outdoor chess table nearby.

“Most days when the weather is nice you will see people playing outside at the Chess Pocket Parks,” said Tony Rich executive director of the Saint Louis Chess Club.

After the success of St. Louis’s first Chess Pocket park in the heart of Old North St. Louis near Crown Candy Kitchen, the Saint Louis Chess Club decided to install several new permeant chess tables around the area.

“We now have chess tables in Piazza Imo located by St. Ambrose on the Hill, by the Fox Theater at the Grand Center, in Forest Park at Steinberg skating rink, and Francis Park as well,” said Tony Rich executive director of the Saint Louis Chess Club.

Rich says the small Chess Pocket Parks are meant to improve and strengthen the community.

“Chess is a very important part of our culture,” said Rich. “Chess fans are very thrilled that they cannot only get out and play a game of chess when it’s warm weather but also just walk around the city and see people playing.”

Starting April 3 and every Saturday after that, the club will host chess lessons and training for people of all ages and abilities at several Chess Pocket Park locations.

“We will have St. Louis Chess Club instructors hanging out at Old North, Piazzo Imo, and Grand Center locations teaching the game of chess. They will teach everything from the very basics all the way through some of the tougher strategies.”

In addition to the five locations, the Saint Louis Chess Club is currently working to install permanent chess tables at Tilles Park and Taylor Park

To find out more about the chess pocket park program head over to  www.saintlouischessclub.org

Chess Pocket Park Locations:

  • Old North (located by Crown Candy)  4 chess tables
  • Piazza Imo (located by St. Ambrose on the hill) – 2 chess tables
  • Grand Center (located by the Fox theater)  2 chess tables
  • Forest Park  4 chess tables
  • Francis Park – 2 chess tables

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News