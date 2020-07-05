Chesterfield man banned from bar then nearly drowns swimming

LAKE OZARK, Mo. – After a Chesterfield man was banned from a bar at the Lake of the Ozarks Friday he went swimming and needed to be rescued. He then assaulted an officer.

A report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 25-year-old Jason Federer was extremely drunk and was banned from Shady Gators. Once he was banned Federer went swimming and “had some difficulty.” He was then rescued and taken by ambulance to a hospital in Osage Beach.

He faces three charges including assaulting an officer and resisting arrest. Federer was on a 24-hour hold in the Camden County jail.

The report said the incident happened at the 7.4 mile marker on the main channel.