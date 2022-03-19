ST. LOUIS–The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Chesterfield man driving a tractor-trailer died Friday after a three-vehicle accident in Cooper County, west of Columbia on Interstate 70.

Authorities say around 4:45 Friday afternoon, eastbound traffic on I-70 at the 102.8 mile marker was slowed due to an unrelated accident. A 2007 Volvo Conventional tractor driven by Momchi Petrov IV, 55, of Chesterfield, hit two vehicles that were stopped in front of him when he could not stop. The cab came apart from its load and ended up on its side.

Petrov was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Columbia. The drivers of the other vehicles were also taken to University Hospital with what was described as minor or moderate injuries.