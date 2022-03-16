CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Parkway West Middle School wants to make sure its ahead of future bullying issues on TikTok. It hosted a virtual assembly for students and a ‘parent university’ night to educate parents and students on the issue.



“It’s important for our parents to know that we are trying to be active against this hatred and bullying,” said Tamika Dukes, the seventh-grade assistant principal at West Middle School. “We want to teach our students how to be responsible digital citizens and part of that is educating both them and their parents.”



Both events were hosted by Tina Meier, the founder of the Megan Meier Foundation. She started the foundation after her teenage daughter committed suicide after a woman in their neighborhood pretended to be a boy online and bullied her. Meier said she is grateful for Parkway’s West Middle School to organize this event and help against the online battle.

“To able to share Megan’s story, but also to share the experiences that kids are having in school and talking about things like TikTok and how to be able to talk to them about these issues instead of it being this huge fight that typically ends up happening with parents and social media,” Meier said.

The school is not the only one facing issues of cyberbullying among students. FOX 2 has reported on several area schools with similar situations. At Parkway West Middle School, police got involved after an account on TikTok was made using the school’s logo and used students’ real names to make fun of them on the platform.

“Historically bullying and cyberbullying always peak in the spring,” Meier said.

Parents in attendance said they were appreciative of the district for hosting the events for students and parents.