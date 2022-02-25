Chesterfield Valley sports complex project moves forward

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo (KTVI)—A 97,000 square foot athletic fieldhouse that would cater specifically to indoor volleyball and basketball could be open for business in the Chesterfield Valley in early 2023.

The Chesterfield Sports Association announced this week it had finished its purchase of nearly 11 acres on the 100 block of Eatherton Road. Land clearing is underway and once final zoning requests are approved, the project’s concrete foundation will come by late spring, with interior construction set for late this year.

CSA’s partners, High Performance Volleyball – STL, Stratman Sports and CNR Basketball will take up 80 percent of the available court time, but there will be more than 10,000 hours of court time available for rent, with the potential for other sports uses.

“This is much more than an athletic center, it is a “life” center and a place these young athletes can call “home,” said Stuart Duncan, President of Chesterfield Sports Association in a news release. “Along with giving young basketball and volleyball athletes a location to play their sports, our mission is to offer them a place to gain confidence, trust, self-esteem and good health.

The facility will also have a fitness center and multipurpose meeting spaces

CSA hopes to host as many as 40 tournaments a year at the facility, attracting out-of-town visitors to the region, with a goal of hosting as many as 900,000 people to it annually.