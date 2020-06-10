Chicago cancels Lollapalooza, other festivals due to virus

Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 819 deaths/ 14,734 cases IL: 5,924 deaths/ 128,415 cases.
CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago officials have canceled summer festivals through Labor Day, including Lollapalooza, over coronavirus concerns. The city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced Tuesday that it had scrapped all permitted special events including the Taste of Chicago, the Chicago Air and Water Show and the Chicago Jazz Festival through Sept. 7. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says allowing massive crowds to congregate in downtown “’makes no sense” given how COVID-19 spreads. She acknowledges that it means a big revenue loss for the city, which now projects a $700 million budget shortfall. Meanwhile, another major trade show has also been canceled. 

