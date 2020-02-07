Chicago husband, wife sickened by coronavirus leave hospital

ATLANTA, GA – UNDATED: This undated handout photo from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a microscopic view of the Coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the CDC the virus that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) might be a “previously unrecognized virus from the Coronavirus family.” (Photo by […]

CHICAGO – A suburban Chicago hospital says that a man and his wife who were diagnosed with coronavirus last month have been discharged from the hospital and are now in isolation in their home.

St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates say the two, the first person-to-person coronavirus patients in the United States, were sent home “under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Last month, the wife was diagnosed with the virus after returning from a trip to China and days later, her husband was diagnosed.