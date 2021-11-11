Illinois mom found dead, 1-year-old daughter still missing

WHEELING, Ill. (AP) — Police in suburban Chicago say they’ve identified a person of interest in the killing of a 21-year-old woman and the disappearance of her 1-year-old daughter.

Family members became concerned earlier this week when Ja’nya Murphy hadn’t been to work and had not been in touch. Authorities found the Wheeling mother’s body at her apartment.

Police say they’ve identified a person of interest who had a relationship with Murphy and was traveling in a maroon Dodge Grand Caravan with the Illinois license plate FP139293.

The person and vehicle were found in Missouri but the child was not inside. Murphy’s cause of death has not yet been determined.