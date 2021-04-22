Chick-fil-A to begin offering seasonal Lemon Kale Caesar Salad

ST. LOUIS – Chick-fil-A announced the limited-time Lemon Kale Caesar Salad will be available soon.
Starting April 26, customers will be able to purchase the seasonal salad at participating restaurants which features grilled nuggets on a bed of romaine and kale with shaved parmesan and fresh lemon wedges.
Chick-fil-A also announced the popular off-menu beverage Sunjoy which is a combination of their combination of classic lemonade and brewed sweetened iced tea. It will be permanently added to the menu April 26.