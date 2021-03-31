Chick-fil-A’s signature sauces coming to stores in Missouri and beyond

ST. LOUIS, MO. – Chick-fil-A’s signature sauces are now available in many Missouri stores. All of the royalty money the fast-food chain makes from the sales goes to charity.
You can buy the signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces in 16-ounce bottles for around $3.50. Retailers selling them include Food Lion, Harris Teeter, HEB, Publix, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, and more.
The sauces have been available in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Starting in March you can find the sauces in Arkansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. You can find the sauces in stores nationwide later this spring.
The Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship program is the charity getting the money from the sales. It will award $19 million to around 7,500 Chick-fil-A employees across the U.S. and Canada this year. This includes $285,000 going to 114 employees in Missouri.