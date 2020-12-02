Chihuly chandeiler moved at Missouri Botanical Garden during construction

ST. LOUIS- The beautiful Chihuly Blue Chandeiler from the Missouri Botanical Garden’s Ridgeway Center is being taken down ahead of that building’s demolition.

A crew from Denny Park Fine Arts from Seattle is in town to help with the move this week.

The crew removed each individual glass piece and placed them in boxes for storage.

It will take two full days to remove the glass pieces.

In January, the Blue Chandelier will be cleaned, reassembled, and hung in its new home, the Climatron.

The move is happening as work moves forward on the new Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center.

The current Ridgeway Visitor Center will remain open through the end of the Garden Glow on January 2.

After that, phase 2 of construction will begin. That includes the demolition of the Ridgeway Visitor Center and the construction of the new one.

Phase 2 will continue through the summer of 2022 and the new visitor center will be done by November of 2022.