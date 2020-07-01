Breaking News
Child among 3 injured in separate shootings overnight in St. Louis

News

ST. LOUIS – A child is among the three people who suffered gunshot wounds in St. Louis overnight.

The first shooting investigation began around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Shulte Avenue near Park lane. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a seven-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Then around 2:00 a.m., someone shot a man just south of downtown St. Louis. The shooting happened on South Tucker Boulevard near I-55/ 44 split. He was awake and in stable condition. The details surrounding how he got shot are unknown at this time.

Less than 30 minutes later at the last shooting scene police are investigating Wednesday morning is on the city’s north side.

Police say someone fired shots in the parking lot of a business on North Grand at Page around 2:30 a.m. Authorities confirm man was shot in the arm and leg. He was taken the hospital in stable condition.

At last check, none of the victims involved in those shootings have died. FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the StLouis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

