ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Help firefighters find this child’s parents or guardians. Authorities are asking anyone who may recognize the child or know his parent to call St. Louis Police at 314-231-1212.

A tweet from the St. Louis Fire Department says that a child wearing diapers was just dropped off at Engine House #4. The neighborhood firehouse is located at 4425 South Compton in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis.