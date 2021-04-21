Child safe after kidnapping, police chase that ends with crash

ST. LOUIS– A three-year-old child is back home this afternoon after police say the child was kidnapped during a domestic dispute. It happened at a Maryland Heights and ended with a chase at I-270 and Ladue.

Police say the suspect grabbed the child when police arrived on the scene of the domestic dispute. The suspect is also accused of assaulting an officer while trying to leave the scene.

Police say the chase started in Manchester and continued on to I-270. The suspect finally hit another vehicle and police were able to surround the car on the Ladue Road exit .

Bommarito Automotive Skyfox was over the scene this afternoon and spotted a white sedan with front-end damage getting put on a tow truck.

Investigators say the child and the suspect are not related. The suspect is in custody but is getting checked out at a hospital.

The officer injured has minor injuries and is also being evaluated.