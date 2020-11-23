Child shot in East St. Louis

News
Posted: / Updated:

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A child was shot at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The shooting happened on North 24th Street in East St. Louis.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News