BELLEVILLE, ILL. - A woman and her young child were injured Tuesday morning after an overnight house fire in Belleville.

The fire started in their home on Memorial Drive just before 2:00 a.m.

Paramedics performed CPR on both fire victims before taking them to the hospital according to FOX 2 crews at the scene.

There is no word on their condition.

Firefighters have not reported what caused the fire.