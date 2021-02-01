Children rescued from burning home during a domestic incident

MADISON COUNTY, Ill.– The Madison County Sheriff’s department says deputies rescued seven children from a burning house this morning. Deputies say there was also a domestic incident at the home.

Major Jeff Connor, Chief Deputy Sheriff for Madison County, says they found the suspect inside the home on Alpha Road in the Fosterburg area. They believe the suspect set the fire.

This incident is being investigated as a domestic case with possible arson.

Police say they were also called to a house fire where they found two people dead. They do not believe the incidents are related. If you have information call the Madison County Sheriff at (618) 692-0871.