Children’s bicycle helmet giveaway today at North Hanley Metrolink Station

ST. LOUIS – Bicycle helmets are being given away Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the North Hanley Metrolink Station.
The station is located at 4300 North Hanley Road.
The helmet giveaway aims to benefit St. Louis area children who use public transportation. The St. Louis County Police Department said the Helmets First! Organization and Dr. Joseph Cangas made a “generous donation of bicycle helmets for this event.”
Members of the Regional Transit Force will be at the Metrolink Station giving away helmets during the event.
The Regional Transit Force aims to keep children safe as the weather warms up and more children ride their bikes.