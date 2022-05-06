ST. LOUIS – Kids and families can find resources at Saturday’s Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day in North St. Louis. The St. Louis Department of Health will join several other groups for the event. The Gentlemen of Vision step team will perform. There will also be food, games, and music. Families can find mental health resources for their children. The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates 10.8% of children in the U.S. ages 3 to 17 received mental health care in 2020. Only 9.4% of children in Missouri received help. That number was even lower in Illinois at 8.1%. Click here to learn more about Saturday’s resource fair.

