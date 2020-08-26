Chimpanzee expected to give birth at the St. Louis Zoo this fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An 18-year-old chimp chimpanzee at the Saint Louis Zoo is expecting a baby this fall. This will be Utamu’s second child. The zoo says that she gave birth to her first baby in September 2019, which, unfortunately, was stillborn or died shortly after birth.

Kijana, a 28-year-old male, is the presumed father. A blood test will be done after the baby chimp is born to determine the father because there are other males in the troop.

The gestation for chimpanzees is between 8 and 8.5 months. Zoo keepers are performing ultrasound examinations to monitor the health and development of the baby. Utamu is also being closely monitored by a team of caretakers.

Learn more: stlzoo.org/Utamu