Chlorine shortage expected to spike prices

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Your backyard summer oasis could be in jeopardy. Chlorine tablets commonly used in swimming pools to keep the water clean may be facing a shortage this summer leaving pool owners diving into deeper prices for the chemical.
In addition to the high demand, a looming shortage is due in part to a fire destroying a Louisiana factory which accounted for about 80 percent of the country’s supply.
Pool experts say a bucket of chlorine could cost about $200 dollars more than it did this time last year.