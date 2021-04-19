Chris Stapleton tour stopping at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

ST. LOUIS– Fresh off winning Album of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, Chris Stapleton announces he is bringing his All-American Road Show to St. Louis on September 16. Tickets go on sale on June 11.

He is hitting the road with special guests The Marcus King Band & Yola. They will be stopping to Hollywood Casino Amphitheater.

Stapleton won the Album of the Year award for his new record, “Starting Over”. He also performed his new song, “Maggie’s Song” during the show with special guest Miranda Lambert.

“Maggie’s Song” is a tribute to Stapleton’s dog who died 2019. Lambert founded a pet shelter nonprofit MuttNation.

One-hundred percent of the concert’s net proceeds will benefit Stapleton’s newly created Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. The fund will specifically support local and national organizations directly impacting Kentucky, with initial grant distributions focusing on music and arts education.

Stapleton will be joined by several special guests throughout the run including (in alphabetical order) The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, Sheryl Crow, Caylee Hammack, The Highwomen, Jamey Johnson, Elle King, Nikki Lane, The Marcus King Band, Kendell Marvel, Wille Nelson and Family, Margo Price, Mavis Staples, Dwight Yoakam and Yola.

Stapleton is also playing at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. on October 14. You can find a link to the entire Chris Stapleton tour here.