Chrissy Teigen’s infant loss sparks conversation in Missouri on difficult subject matter

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lost their child due to pregnancy complications. The announcement on social media sparked conversations about infant loss around the world.

Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support is a nonprofit with 75 chapters in 29 states. Their national office is in St. Charles, Missouri.

Pregnancy loss is still a topic often talked about in a hushed tone, but Chrissy Teigen broke that mold posting about her pregnancy loss to her 32 million Instagram followers.

Many people have been supporting her and relating to what she’s going through.

The nonprofit Share supports women and families dealing with infant loss

Nearly one in four pregnancies end in loss.

Jennifer Stachula, a Share volunteer, knows firsthand what it is like to lose a baby. With two healthy kids, at 40-years-old, Stachula and her husband found out they were pregnant with their third child.

Fourteen and a half weeks into the pregnancy, Jennifer lost the baby. She turned to Share.

Stachula said she could talk to people at Share about things that were hard to talk about with other people you love.

Share gave Stachula advice on what to say to her kids and she joined groups of other families and moms who have experienced the same thing.

Stachula never thought this would happen to her family, so she didn’t know what her options were to deliver her baby or how she should be buried. Share walked her through all of that and more.

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. On October 17, Share is having their big event and walk.

Shirts for the Walk will have all the names of the babies participants of the walk have lost.

Something important to the organization is the concept of “say their name” – say the name of the child you lost, talk about them, and talk about how loved they are.