Christian Northeast Hospital healthcare workers honored for efforts in fighting COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis honored 1,700 Christian Northeast Hospital employees as healthcare heroes Tuesday.

They have battled countless cases of COVID-19 with little to no fanfare. But the Urban League and Sysco Foods partnered to provide them all a free lunch and presentation.

“When you look at the first testing site in all of north county, the zip codes that have been impacted the most, in terms of people who were COVID-19 positive and, sadly, the deaths that have been caused by COVID-19, they’re in north county and north city,” said Michael McMillan, president of the Urban League.

Sysco St. Louis President Robert Kirkland reached out to the Urban League with a desire to salute healthcare workers. The Urban League then turned around and hired Marco’s Catering, a minority and woman-owned business in north county.

McMillan said everyone in north St. Louis County goes to Christian Hospital for everything. Employee Melissa Vann was recognized as the Woman of the Year for her work.



“It means a lot. It goes a long way in healthcare,” she said. “We like to feed our nurses and keep our belly’s warm. It’s a way to our heart, really.”



Vann says healthcare workers understand that it takes a village to get things done and her team is amazing at Christian Hospital. All healthcare staff also received a “thank you” card made by the Head First Foundation.