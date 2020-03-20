‘Christmas in March’ coming to KEZK with a marathon of holiday classics to lift your spirits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - We all need some cheering up right now. Many are stuck inside trying to socially isolate themselves to avoid spreading the coronavirus. Well, KEZK is bringing back the holiday cheer with "Christmas in March" to lift your spirits as the quarantine continues.

The St. Louis radio station that plays a mix of hits from the '80's and today annually switches to an all-Christmas station. They're bringing back the holiday classics so people can decorate their homes to the festive tunes. Many people are hanging Christmas lights this week to help bring a little more joy into the world while practicing social distancing.

KEZK posted this message for listeners on their Facebook page, "It's gonna be a quarantine Christmas starting tomorrow at 5PM!!🎄😍🎅"