CHICAGO, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker faces another legal challenge in connection to his stay-at-home executive order. A church in Stephenson County filed a lawsuit claiming Pritzker is denying its first-amendment right to peaceably assemble.

The church leader says the governor doesn’t have the power to ban public church services from gathering. Pritzker responded by saying the state does have the ability to enforce orders and urged church leaders to hold online services instead.