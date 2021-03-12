Church in St. Francois County on fire early Friday morning, one firefighter injured

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A church was on fire at about 6:30 a.m. Friday.

There was a lot of smoke coming from the Cornerstone Baptist Church when our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter got to the scene.

This church is located at 6105 State Hwy Y in French Village, Missouri. That is just 10 miles east of Bonne Terre.

One firefighter was injured. Our camera in the Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter saw him taken out of the church on a stretcher and put into an ambulance. Details of his condition are not available at this time.

It is unclear at this time what started the fire. The Big River Fire Department is working to control the fire with De Soto Rural Fire Department, Festus Fire Department, Farmington Fire Department, Bloomsdale Volunteer Fire Department, and Jefferson R-7 Fire Protection District.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.