Church services resume in St. Louis city and county

ST. LOUIS – One more step toward reopening, Catholics were able to attend Sunday mass for the first time in several weeks, but it doesn’t come without some major changes.
Communion only consists of the host and you’ll have to receive it in your hands. Churches will also be keeping count of the number of people entering. The Basilica is even going one step further by issuing tickets for admission.
No matter what parish you go to they’ll be looking for masks and it’ll be set up to allow for social distancing.
These days you won’t find any books in the pews or holy water. They also ask that you take your temperature before you come.
Parishes can use their own discretion when it comes to resuming masses.
Archbishop Carlson says the dispensation for Sunday mass continues especially for those that are elderly or high risk.
Many Faiths are still streaming their services online and that includes many parishes around the St. Louis area.