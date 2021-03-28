Churches prepare for increased attendance during Holy Week

ST. LOUIS – Churches and cathedrals see increased attendance during holidays such as Christmas, Palm Sunday, Good Friday, and Easter.

With Holy Week underway, they are preparing to keep people safe as they welcome them back through their doors.

St. Louis Cathedral Basilica is taking precautions. They are using an online reservation/sign-up system to monitor traffic and control capacity. Every other pew is blocked off and only a certain number of people are allowed to sit in each one to promote social distancing.

All guests are required to wear a mask and they have sanitization stations set up for people to use as they come in and out of the building.

For those Good Friday and Easter Sunday services, you’ll want to check with your home church to see if they are taking reservations and what protocols they have in place.