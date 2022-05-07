ST. LOUIS – One of the city’s largest Cinco de Mayo celebrations returns this weekend.

St. Louis’ Cinco de Mayo festival packed crowds along Cherokee Street on Saturday. Dozens of bands performed with more than 10 hours of local music. Guests also had the chance to enjoy plenty of tacos and margaritas.

Organizers canceled in-person celebrations the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some expect this year’s turnout to be the largest yet. The festival runs through 10 p.m.

Several vendors offered food and drinks in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. The festival also includes artists, a mechanical bull, Lucha Libre wrestling, and three entertainment stages. Click here for the lineup of events. For the festival map, click here.