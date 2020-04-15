Circus Kaput brings live entertainment to children through Facebook Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, MO - Everyone is looking for something to do. In this case, Circus Kaput entertainer Josh Routh killed three birds with one stone by finding a way to keep himself busy, children entertained, and give parents a break. He and his wife started a Facebook Live show called Quarantime Live.

"When the whole quarantine thing happened and all that stuff, we ended up having all of our shows get cancelled. We were just starting the busy season, so it was a big blow. We were like, what are we going to do, cause everything started getting cancelled," said Routh.

Josh and his wife, Ginger Routh, took their live talents online. They released one episode and were surprised by the incredible response.

Now they perform live on the Circus Kaput Facebook page every Tuesday and Thursday at 4:00 p.m. Each show takes around four or five hours to create and includes storytelling, educational experiences, kid friendly cooking recipes, and of course magic.

Josh and Ginger even invites special guests to join them on Quarantime Live. This week's guest appearance was Officer Steve Queen from the Chesterfield Police Department.

"When I’m not doing police work, I play instruments. I juggle. I do magic. I also eat and breath fire," said Queen. "When kids see me doing my magic or entertaining, they get to see a different side of a police officer and realize that we are really people behind the badge that have different interests and do things outside of work."

Quarantime Live wrapped up their fourth episode on Tuesday and are already planning episode five. Each episode is averaging around 10,000 views, which is incredible considering it's completely built on grassroots effort.

They are not getting paid, have no budget, and they buy all their own props - all for the sake of keeping families happy at home.