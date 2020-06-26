Missouri city officials consider requiring face masks as virus cases surge

LIBERTY, Mo. — Missouri city officials are grappling with how to respond to increasing coronavirus cases when many residents are resistant to more government restrictions.

The Joplin City Council on Wednesday narrowly voted down an ordinance that would have required masks to be worn in businesses and public places. Opponents say a majority of Joplin residents are against the ordinance, and it would be difficult to enforce.

In Springfield, city council members on Tuesday heard testimony and discussed requiring citizens to wear masks while in public indoor spaces, but no official action was taken.