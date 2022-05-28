Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in St. Louis metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in St. Louis using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141.

You may also like: Where people in St. Louis are moving to most

#30. O Fallon, MO

– 1-year price change: +$52,516 (+18.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$109,817 (+48.6%)

– Typical home value: $335,706 (#38 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Olivette, MO

– 1-year price change: +$53,149 (+13.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$122,719 (+37.0%)

– Typical home value: $454,272 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Silex, MO

– 1-year price change: +$53,227 (+18.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$137,011 (+68.6%)

– Typical home value: $336,595 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Grantwood Village, MO

– 1-year price change: +$55,397 (+13.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$106,446 (+29.0%)

– Typical home value: $473,835 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Old Monroe, MO

– 1-year price change: +$56,699 (+23.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$107,138 (+54.7%)

– Typical home value: $303,129 (#45 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in St. Louis

#25. Wentzville, MO

– 1-year price change: +$57,853 (+19.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$118,173 (+50.0%)

– Typical home value: $354,638 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Chesterfield, MO

– 1-year price change: +$61,475 (+14.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$112,058 (+29.1%)

– Typical home value: $496,744 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Sunset Hills, MO

– 1-year price change: +$61,481 (+13.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$125,591 (+31.8%)

– Typical home value: $520,599 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Lake Saint Louis, MO

– 1-year price change: +$61,992 (+19.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$128,697 (+49.9%)

– Typical home value: $386,637 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Cottleville, MO

– 1-year price change: +$62,653 (+17.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$125,539 (+43.7%)

– Typical home value: $412,841 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

#20. Glendale, MO

– 1-year price change: +$63,673 (+14.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$126,763 (+33.5%)

– Typical home value: $505,365 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Saint Paul, MO

– 1-year price change: +$65,177 (+16.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$152,102 (+49.6%)

– Typical home value: $458,761 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Creve Coeur, MO

– 1-year price change: +$67,489 (+13.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$131,887 (+31.3%)

– Typical home value: $553,054 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Foristell, MO

– 1-year price change: +$68,356 (+17.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$159,707 (+53.8%)

– Typical home value: $456,758 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Wildwood, MO

– 1-year price change: +$68,959 (+15.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$117,614 (+30.4%)

– Typical home value: $504,870 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

#15. Des Peres, MO

– 1-year price change: +$69,402 (+13.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$137,796 (+30.6%)

– Typical home value: $587,961 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Dardenne Prairie, MO

– 1-year price change: +$70,410 (+19.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$137,729 (+46.0%)

– Typical home value: $436,852 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Crystal Lake Park, MO

– 1-year price change: +$70,989 (+14.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$125,114 (+29.1%)

– Typical home value: $554,847 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Flint Hill, MO

– 1-year price change: +$72,152 (+15.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$186,451 (+54.0%)

– Typical home value: $531,687 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Innsbrook, MO

– 1-year price change: +$74,090 (+21.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$141,125 (+51.4%)

– Typical home value: $415,633 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in St. Louis

#10. Clayton, MO

– 1-year price change: +$74,733 (+10.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$183,319 (+29.7%)

– Typical home value: $801,415 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Augusta, MO

– 1-year price change: +$79,377 (+21.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$158,588 (+53.6%)

– Typical home value: $454,386 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Warson Woods, MO

– 1-year price change: +$79,778 (+15.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$144,405 (+32.1%)

– Typical home value: $593,771 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Weldon Spring, MO

– 1-year price change: +$86,917 (+18.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$170,945 (+43.4%)

– Typical home value: $565,219 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Westwood, MO

– 1-year price change: +$111,311 (+12.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$211,930 (+27.6%)

– Typical home value: $979,832 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in St. Louis metro area

#5. Clarkson Valley, MO

– 1-year price change: +$120,904 (+16.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$214,692 (+34.6%)

– Typical home value: $834,745 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Town and Country, MO

– 1-year price change: +$121,123 (+14.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$212,726 (+28.0%)

– Typical home value: $971,204 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Frontenac, MO

– 1-year price change: +$135,542 (+14.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$251,168 (+31.7%)

– Typical home value: $1,043,725 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Ladue, MO

– 1-year price change: +$141,744 (+14.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$275,695 (+31.5%)

– Typical home value: $1,150,947 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Huntleigh, MO

– 1-year price change: +$324,684 (+18.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$624,160 (+44.1%)

– Typical home value: $2,040,405 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in St. Louis

This story originally appeared on ZeroDown and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.