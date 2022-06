Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,040,405 which is 807% higher than the state average of $225,067.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Missouri

#1. St. Louis: 23

#2. Kansas City: 5

#3. Springfield: 2

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Dardenne Prairie

– Typical home value: $436,852

– 1-year price change: +19.2%

– 5-year price change: +46.0%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#29. Olivette

– Typical home value: $454,272

– 1-year price change: +13.3%

– 5-year price change: +37.0%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#28. Augusta

– Typical home value: $454,386

– 1-year price change: +21.2%

– 5-year price change: +53.6%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#27. Foristell

– Typical home value: $456,758

– 1-year price change: +17.6%

– 5-year price change: +53.8%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#26. Saint Paul

– Typical home value: $458,761

– 1-year price change: +16.6%

– 5-year price change: +49.6%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#25. Grantwood Village

– Typical home value: $473,835

– 1-year price change: +13.2%

– 5-year price change: +29.0%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#24. Chesterfield

– Typical home value: $496,744

– 1-year price change: +14.1%

– 5-year price change: +29.1%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#23. Wildwood

– Typical home value: $504,870

– 1-year price change: +15.8%

– 5-year price change: +30.4%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#22. Glendale

– Typical home value: $505,365

– 1-year price change: +14.4%

– 5-year price change: +33.5%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#21. Weatherby Lake

– Typical home value: $507,112

– 1-year price change: +17.0%

– 5-year price change: +45.2%

– Metro area: Kansas City

#20. Sunset Hills

– Typical home value: $520,599

– 1-year price change: +13.4%

– 5-year price change: +31.8%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#19. Flint Hill

– Typical home value: $531,687

– 1-year price change: +15.7%

– 5-year price change: +54.0%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#18. Fremont Hills

– Typical home value: $532,860

– 1-year price change: +24.0%

– 5-year price change: +70.2%

– Metro area: Springfield

#17. Creve Coeur

– Typical home value: $553,054

– 1-year price change: +13.9%

– 5-year price change: +31.3%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#16. Crystal Lake Park

– Typical home value: $554,847

– 1-year price change: +14.7%

– 5-year price change: +29.1%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#15. Weldon Spring

– Typical home value: $565,219

– 1-year price change: +18.2%

– 5-year price change: +43.4%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#14. Parkville

– Typical home value: $565,700

– 1-year price change: +17.2%

– 5-year price change: +38.8%

– Metro area: Kansas City

#13. Des Peres

– Typical home value: $587,961

– 1-year price change: +13.4%

– 5-year price change: +30.6%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#12. Warson Woods

– Typical home value: $593,771

– 1-year price change: +15.5%

– 5-year price change: +32.1%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#11. Lake Lotawana

– Typical home value: $628,323

– 1-year price change: +20.3%

– 5-year price change: +75.2%

– Metro area: Kansas City

#10. Saddlebrooke

– Typical home value: $648,833

– 1-year price change: +11.6%

– 5-year price change: +53.3%

– Metro area: Springfield

#9. Lake Winnebago

– Typical home value: $668,295

– 1-year price change: +14.1%

– 5-year price change: +48.4%

– Metro area: Kansas City

#8. Clayton

– Typical home value: $801,415

– 1-year price change: +10.3%

– 5-year price change: +29.7%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#7. Clarkson Valley

– Typical home value: $834,745

– 1-year price change: +16.9%

– 5-year price change: +34.6%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#6. Town and Country

– Typical home value: $971,204

– 1-year price change: +14.2%

– 5-year price change: +28.0%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#5. Westwood

– Typical home value: $979,832

– 1-year price change: +12.8%

– 5-year price change: +27.6%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#4. Frontenac

– Typical home value: $1,043,725

– 1-year price change: +14.9%

– 5-year price change: +31.7%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#3. Village of Loch Lloyd

– Typical home value: $1,059,474

– 1-year price change: +10.0%

– 5-year price change: +32.1%

– Metro area: Kansas City

#2. Ladue

– Typical home value: $1,150,947

– 1-year price change: +14.0%

– 5-year price change: +31.5%

– Metro area: St. Louis

#1. Huntleigh

– Typical home value: $2,040,405

– 1-year price change: +18.9%

– 5-year price change: +44.1%

– Metro area: St. Louis

