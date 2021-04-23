Citizens call to defund St. Louis Police Department during public hearing with Mayor Tishaura Jones

ST. LOUIS – Mayor Tishaura Jones reaffirmed her plans to close the St. Louis City Workhouse at a Public Hearing Friday. However, that meeting was dominated by calls from citizens to defund the St. Louis Police Department.

This was at a Public Hearing of the Estimate and Apportionment Board. The Mayor Comptroller and Board President sit on it.

One citizen after another called for cutting police funds saying more money for police would not make the city safer.

In a surprise move, Comptroller Darlene Green said she will recommend cutting the police funds for vacant positions from the budget. But the spokeswoman for the police union said that would be a bad idea saying the city would not have enough officers to adequately answer all the 911 calls.

Neither Mayor Jones nor Comptroller Green advocated abolishing the police, but they’d rather want to divert funds to other measures to reduce crime.

Lewis Reed didn’t comment about the issue at Friday’s meeting.