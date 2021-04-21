Citizens committee to review Warson Woods and Glendale public safety merger

ST. LOUIS – The Warson Woods Board of Aldermen decided Tuesday night to form a citizens committee to review contracting police services with Glendale, according to the Post-Dispatch.

Last week, a town hall meeting was held where some Warson Woods residents spoke out against the idea of outsourcing police services to Glendale.

The Post-Dispatch reported residents also voiced opposition to the plan at the board of alderman meeting Tuesday night.

Some are concerned that police patrols and police services in this town of about 2,000 people would suffer if Glendale police took over policing there. Supporters said the plan would save Warson Woods nearly $2 million over ten years and that the savings could be used for other projects that have been put on hold.

Under the proposal, the Glendale Police Department would hire the five existing rank and file officers from the Warson Woods Police Department and the Warson Woods Chief would have a new role in city government.

Mayor Larry Howe of Warson Woods said most officers would get raises and better benefits.

Warson Woods and Glendale already share fire departments and EMS services. The communities have also combined court administration services.

There is no timeline for when a final vote could be taken on the plan.