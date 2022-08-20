JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson county residents were honored with a life-saving award Friday after saving a 4-year-old from drowning in the big river.

On June 12 the Josephson family was kayaking along the big river in Jefferson county when they noticed their 4-year-old daughter, Liliana went missing.

Liliana was underwater for approximately five minutes. One resident nearby heard the screams and jumped into his boat to locate the girl.

Calvin Darousse was able to bring the girl to shore and another resident joined In To help.

He was then joined by Tiffany Storey and Victoria Menning who took turns performing CPR until Liliana was able to regain consciousness. They had called 911 and a helicopter took the girl to the Hospital where she recovered.

The Jefferson county sheriff’s office had awarded Derousse, Storey, and Menning a life-saving award.