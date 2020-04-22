City Foundry continues development despite pandemic, hosts fundraiser to raise money for affected businesses

ST. LOUIS – City Foundry was scheduled to open to the public this spring before the COVID-19 outbreak. Although people may not be able to enjoy this new site right now development is still in motion.

City Foundry STL in midtown is meant to be a unique gathering place for people in the community. You will find local retailers, a Fresh Thyme Market, office and event spaces, Alamo Theatre, a variety of restaurants and a food hall. Steve Smith is the lead developer on the project and while the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back the opening date, Smith assures progress is still being made despite the circumstances.

“We are still about the community of St. Louis celebrating all of the great businesses, retailers, restaurants, and food and St. Louis-so that hasn’t changed at all. It has affected our timing,” said Smith.

Smith has had to change his approach for the safety of the construction workers on-site and potential tenants looking to make City Foundry their home.

“We are continuing to develop city foundry. Continuing to obviously build it. Continuing to give tours to prospective tenants. Building our tenant spaces. All of that is still occurring, but just a little more slowly because we are doing it in a safe manner.”

In the meantime, city foundry is partnering with the Gateway Resilience Fund and Little Bit Foundation to host a restaurant rally. This Sunday you can get a free meal and a first time look at the grounds all from your car.

The culinary tradition and talents of St. Louis has been greatly devastated by the COVID-19 crisis. Although the food is free, City Foundry is encouraging people to leave donations to help struggling businesses and children without meals.

City Foundry will match every penny up to $25,000.

“Keep me posted because we are going to open phase one at some point,” said Smith. “You’ll be able to drive through this weekend and get a sense of that, but in the coming years we have Some new things that we will be presenting for City Foundry in the future.”

Smith says that they do not anticipate opening to the public until the public feels completely safe and comfortable enjoying the foundry.