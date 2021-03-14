City Foundry hosts 314 Day Vendor Market

ST. LOUIS – 314 Day is all about St. Louis, just ask someone in St. Louis!

Thanks to the area code, March 14th has been crowned the best day to celebrate the city. Dozens of local businesses host events and specials.

City Foundry STL is hosting an outdoor vendor market with live music, shopping and food trucks from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are FREE and required. The tickets are spaced out by times to allow for proper social distancing. The event is limited in capacity because of COVID restrictions.

Link to buy tickets: https://www.facebook.com/events/532978621432176/

The event is rain or shine.

Here’s a list of vendors taking part, according to the event’s Facebook page:

#STLMADE/theSTL – https://thestl.com/

2Lu – https://2lu.city/

Bee Hygge – https://www.beehygge.com/

Brandin Vaughn Collection – https://brandinvaughn.com/

DICTATE. NEVER ACCEPT – https://www.dnastl.com/

Golden Gems – https://shopgoldengems.com/

Joya – https://www.collectionsbyjoya.com/

Korédé – https://www.shopkorede.com/

Lux & Nyx – (Pre-Shop Available For Drive-Through Pick-Up) https://luxandnyx.com/

May’s Place – https://www.maysplacestl.com/

NOVA VITA – https://shopnovavita.com/

Sara Patino Jewelry – https://sarapatinojewelry.com/

Series Six – https://seriessixcompany.com/

SSTEW3 – https://www.sstewthree.com/

STL-Style – https://www.stl-style.com/

Sweet Momma Blair – (Pre-Shop Available For Drive-Through Pick-Up) https://www.etsy.com/shop/sweetmommablair

Sydney K. Faulkner – https://www.sydneykfaulkner.com/

TC Photography – http://tccphotos.com/

TERRA – https://terrasimply.com/

The Collective STL – https://www.thecollectivestl.org/community

The Surge – https://www.stlsurgebasketball.com/

Twinkle Brews Candle Co. – https://www.twinklebrews.com/Food

Balkan Treat Box – http://www.balkantreatbox.com/

Pastaria – https://eatpastaria.com/stlouis/

4Hands Brewery – https://4handsbrewery.com/

Looking Meadow Coffee – https://www.lookingmeadowcoffeeco.com/

Patty’s Cheesecakes – https://pattyscheesecakes.com

Strange Donuts – https://www.strangedonuts.com/

The Collective STL