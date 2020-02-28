City leaders expected to make final vote on St. Louis MLS Stadium construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — City leaders are set to give final approval today on two bills critical to building the new MLS stadium downtown. If approved, it will be built near the intersection of Market at 21st Streets. Board bills 215 and 216 are scheduled to have final votes taken on them later this morning at the Board of Aldermen meeting at City Hall.

The bills up for a final vote today are important because they authorize the redevelopment plan for this area. Both pieces of legislation were perfected at last week's Board of Aldermen meeting and were given preliminary approval with overwhelming support, each bill passing by a vote of 26 to one.

The project includes a 22,500 seat stadium, practice fields, team offices, parking facilities, and various improvements to streets, sidewalks, and utilities. The bills approve a 25-year property tax abatement for the stadium itself along with a sales tax exemption on construction materials. The bills declare the area here as blighted and would allow eminent domain to be used as a last resort.



The new MLS team will own the stadium and will be responsible for all repairs, maintenance improvements. The project is expected to bring in more than $2 million to the city in its first year of operation.

Construction should begin later this year and it is slated to be done in 2022.