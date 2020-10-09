City Museum applies to receive funding from Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

ST. LOUIS – The City Museum is hoping to be picked as one of the five museums Last Week Tonight with John Oliver gifts with $10,000 and an additional $10,000 to a food bank in the area.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver said in a Facebook post that they want to help museums during this difficult time.

Oliver has a unique art collection of his own and he wants to take it on tour across the country. The City Museum said they applied to host the art work and receive the cash.

They’ve made a Facebook event inviting people in the area to help them create a video inviting John Oliver and the Last Week Tonight team to St. Louis. The event is Friday, October 9 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday the City Museum submitted its application. They said the $10,000 will help them “put folks back to work on some big projects. Maybe even the maze?” If they’re picked they would like the other $10,000 to be donated to the St. Louis Area Food Bank. They said $10,000 would cover 40,000 meals.

If Last Week Tonight with John Oliver visits the City Museum, Steve’s Hot Dogs and Imo’s Pizza has agreed to feed the production crew.